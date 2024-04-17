Wild elephants vandalise tourists' car in Munnar

Idukki: Tourists' cars were destroyed by wild elephants near the Mattupetty factory in Munnar in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two cars, belonging to Manoj Kumar and Thomas from Muvattupuzha, parked on the side of the road were damaged, with the top and side windows broken.

The incident occurred while Manoj, Thomas, and their families visited Mattupetty factory employee Subramanian. The Forest department team reached the area, and the officials informed that steps had been taken to chase away the elephant. Residents of the area were told that the elephants were causing severe disturbance.

As it is the holiday season, many tourists come to Munnar. The locals demanded that necessary steps be taken to drive away the elephant as soon as possible.