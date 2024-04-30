'Dallal' Nandakumar defends Jayarajan, files complaint against Sobha Surendran, K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: T G Nandakumar alias 'Dallal' Nandakumar has filed a complaint against BJP leader Sobha Surendran and Congress leader K Sudhakaran alleging conspiracy in the allegations against LDF convener EP Jayarajan and him. The self-styled power broker took the move after Sobha Surendran alleged that he held talks with her seeking BJP membership for EP Jayarajan.

Talking to Manorama News on Tuesday, Nandakumar revealed that he forwarded his complaint to the state police chief and Palarivattom police.



At the same time, he argued that he arranged a meeting with BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar and CPM leader EP Jayarajan as insisted by the former. Defending Jayarajan, he declared that the 73-year-old CPM veteran never wanted to join BJP. At the same time, he slammed Sobha Surendran for raising baseless allegations against him.

“ When I scheduled a meeting with Sobha Surendran at a hotel, she had directed someone to capture the visuals expecting that Jayarajan would accompany me. K Sudhakaran has come up with allegations against EP as part of his conspiracy with Sobha. I have filed a complaint against them for criminal conspiracy under IPC 120B,” said Nandakumar.

He reiterated that Sobha had no role in Jayarajan's meeting with Javadekar.

Nandakumar came up with the explanation a day after CPM defended Jayarajan in the controversy over his meeting with Javadekar. The party also directed the LDF convener to end his all ties with Nandakumar.

“ I took Javadekar to the flat of Jayarajan's son Raju as a surprise for the CPM leader. Seeking LDF support for the BJP, Javadekar tried to negotiate with Jayarajan by raising Lavalin case, Karuvannur Co-operative scam and the money laundering case against Vaideham resort. Jayarajan got irritated when Javadekar initiated talks on Vaideham resort case,” Nandakumar argued.

He claimed that he had a telephone conversation with EP on April 25.

The CPM state secretariat has accepted Jayarajan's explanation that Javadekar had arrived at his son's house unannounced but he had quickly left the house after exchanging some pleasantries with the BJP leader. Jayarajan also said that Javadekar, too, had left with him after he told the BJP leader that he was not willing to talk political matters with him. The party has also asked Jayarajan to move legally against all "untruths". The CPM has bought into Jayarajan’s argument that it was a grand conspiracy to malign the party and him.