Wayanad youth dies of electrocution while bathing in pond, friend hospitalised

Kalpetta: A youth died of electrocution while bathing in a pond at Kodancherykunnu, Pinangode in Kalpetta on Monday.

The deceased, Gokul, 24, son of Koovappaly Girija, was bathing in a pond in an abandoned granite quarry along with a friend. The other person was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode after his condition worsened.

According to the police, the youth might have come in contact with a broken line from a supply to a motor that was used to pump water from the pond. The body will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Tuesday.