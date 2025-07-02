A journalist came under criticism after a video of him accidentally hurting superstar Mohanlal with his mic went viral on social media. However, Mohanlal eased the situation by contacting the journalist over phone and comforting him for his actions, nearly a day after the incident. The interaction between Mohanlal and the journalist attracted attention with many praising the actor for his gesture. Mohanlal ended the conversation with a playful statement: Leave it, mone (dear)...Nevertheless, I have kept my eyes on you."

On Tuesday, several journalists swarmed Mohanlal to enquire about his daughter Vismaya's debut in Malayalam cinema. The actor was leaving the venue of an event, where he was honoured for paying the highest GST. One of the journalists tried pushing the mic towards Mohanlal, which accidentally then hit his eye. Mohanlal, who looked a bit agitated, turned to him and asked, 'Entha mone...that's my eye'.

Mohanlal's friend Sanil Kumar told Manorama Online that the actor was uncomfortable for the rest of the evening and could not concentrate on his film shoot as he had to keep wiping his eye. However, he said, the actor himself took the initiative to call the journalist after seeing the criticism against him on social media.