Man kills sister, dumps body in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man killed his sister and dumped her body inside their house at Poonkavu near Mararikkulam here. Manorama News reported that the accused Benny confessed to the crime. The deceased is Vadakkan Parambil Rosamma (61).

Police and revenue officials reached Benny's house and started searching for the remains of the body. Manorama News reported that police recovered the remains of a human while digging the backyard of the house. The identity of the body will be confirmed only after an autopsy and DNA test.



Rosamma was missing since April 17. When relatives started a search for the woman, Benny reportedly confessed the crime to a former panchayat member Suja. Later, police took Benny into custody after recieving a complaint from Suja.

According to police, Benny killed Rosamma by smashing her head with a hammer following an argument.

Rosamma who separated from her husband was living with her two children in a house close to Benny's residence. According to reports, she was preparing for a second marriage.