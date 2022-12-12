Daughter-in-law, friend arrested for bid to kill man

Charummoodu: A woman and her friend were arrested here on Sunday for attempting to murder the former's father-in-law.

In a case of attempt to murder Raju of Pulimel Thundathil house in Nooranad, his daughter-in-law Sreelekshmi (24) and her friend Bipin (29) of Vadakethil house, Parapurathu, Puthuppallikunnu Muriyil, have been arrested. Raju was attacked at 11:30pm on November 29.

The police version of the incident is that while Raju was coming home on a bike, a helmet-wearing “stranger” who was waiting on the side of the road near the house, hit him on the head with an iron rod in an attempt to kill him.

Raju did not know why he was attacked nor who had done it. The police who conducted an investigation by checking CCTV visuals found the assailant leaving on a two-wheeler but he could not be identified.

In the meantime, the police came to know that on the day Raju was attacked, he had a quarrel with his daughter-in-law over not taking care of the child properly. The investigation based on this piece of information led to the finding that the attack was planned by Sreelekshmi.

Sreelekshmi had informed her friend Bipin about the quarrel and he arrived to attack Raju. The police recovered the iron rod used for the attack and the scooter used by Bipin. The accused were produced in court and remanded.