Elderly man mauled to death by his buffalo in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An elderly man was mauled to death by his buffalo at Mavoor in Kozhikode on Monday.

The animal attacked Pallikkanty Hassain (72) at Pookkoduthazhe while he was taking it back to his house from a field along the Panangodu-Muntanada Road. Hassain, who sustained serious injuries in the attack from behind, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where he was declared dead.

According to veterinary experts, the buffalo turned aggressive due to the hot climate. Grama panchayat president Vasanthi said the animal is being monitored.

Hassain leaves his wife Bichippathu and children Haseeb, Najeeb, Dujanath, Nusrath, Ashika, Haseena and Fayida.