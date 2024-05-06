Monthly payment case: Court rules out probe against CM, daughter; Kuzhalnadan's petition dismissed

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court has rejected MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's petition seeking an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T in the monthly payment controversy. Kuzhalnadan sought a direct inquiry by the Vigilance court into the duo's involvement in the case.

In his petition, Kuzhalnadan alleged that the Chief Minister went out of his way to pull favours for CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd), which was why the firm paid Veena a monthly fee for services provided. Kuzhalnadan initially sought an intervention by the court ordering an investigation into the case by Vigilance, which he alleged refused to take up the probe. However, he later changed his position while the court was about to give its verdict on the petition.

He requested that the evidence be handed over and the court itself investigate the case. The court observed that the petitioner should first decide whether he wants the court or Vigilance. Mathew's lawyer said he wanted the court to take up the case, following which it was adjourned.

CMRL bought land for mining in Thrikunnapuzha and Arattupuzha, but permission for the same was not obtained. As per the petition, the Chief Minister later intervened in the matter directly and asked the Revenue Department to re-examine the application of S Sasidharan Kartha. Kuzhalnadan further alleged that Veena started receiving monthly payments after this intervention.