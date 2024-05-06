Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Monthly payment case: Court rules out probe against CM, daughter; Kuzhalnadan's petition dismissed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 12:10 PM IST Updated: May 06, 2024 12:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Veena T.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court has rejected MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's petition seeking an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T in the monthly payment controversy. Kuzhalnadan sought a direct inquiry by the Vigilance court into the duo's involvement in the case.

In his petition, Kuzhalnadan alleged that the Chief Minister went out of his way to pull favours for CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd), which was why the firm paid Veena a monthly fee for services provided. Kuzhalnadan initially sought an intervention by the court ordering an investigation into the case by Vigilance, which he alleged refused to take up the probe. However, he later changed his position while the court was about to give its verdict on the petition.

He requested that the evidence be handed over and the court itself investigate the case. The court observed that the petitioner should first decide whether he wants the court or Vigilance. Mathew's lawyer said he wanted the court to take up the case, following which it was adjourned.

RELATED ARTICLES

CMRL bought land for mining in Thrikunnapuzha and Arattupuzha, but permission for the same was not obtained. As per the petition, the Chief Minister later intervened in the matter directly and asked the Revenue Department to re-examine the application of S Sasidharan Kartha. Kuzhalnadan further alleged that Veena started receiving monthly payments after this intervention.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE