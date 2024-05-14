Malayali engineer dies in Muscat without seeing his wife as Air India Express cabin crew strike disrupts her journey

Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express cabin crew strike disrupted many journeys since May 6 but, it caused a 40-year-old man to breathe his last without the chance to see his beloved one last time.



Nambi Rajesh, residing at TC 45/2548 on Karamana Nedungad Road, had been hospitalized since May after collapsing at his workplace in Muscat. Subsequently, his wife Amritha C booked a ticket to Muscat on an Air India Express flight for the next day. She arrived at the airport in the morning, only to discover that the Air India Express flights had been cancelled due to its cabin crew going on sick leave en masse.

Despite her efforts to persuade the airline officials and even shedding tears, her pleas fell on deaf ears. Instead, they sent her back home with a false promise of providing a ticket the next day. Amritha then inquired about the possibility of securing a ticket for the following day, but her efforts were in vain. Ultimately, she had no choice but to cancel her trip.

Nambi Rajesh passed away at the hospital on Monday morning. The news has plunged Amritha and her family into profound sorrow, knowing they couldn't see him one last time. Amritha is a nursing student, while Nambi Rajesh worked as an IT Manager in Muscat. The couple has two children, Anika (UKG) and Nambi Shailesh (LKG), both students at Kallattumukk Oxford School.

Last week, hundreds of flights were cancelled due to a strike by cabin crew members protesting against the Tata owned airline's alleged mismanagement. As the strike has now been called off, the airline is anticipated to resume normal operations from Tuesday.