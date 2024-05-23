Woman dies after lorry rams bike, runs over her head in Payyoli

Kozhikode: A woman died after being run over by a lorry that rammed the two-wheeler she was travelling on near the Munsiff Magistrate Court at Payyoli on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Thottathil Thazhe Kuni Zareena, 41, from Karuvanchery near Vadakara. She was riding pillion on her husband's bike when a lorry rammed into it.

According to the Payyoli Police, the lorry ran over Zareena's head after she fell off the bike. Zareena was rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy, where she was declared dead. The body has been shifted to the Vadakara Government Hospital and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.