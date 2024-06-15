Coimbatore man held over sexual assault of Malayali student

Coimbatore: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a Malayali student in Coimbatore. The accused, B Anandan of Telungupalayam, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the 21-year-old physiotherapy student.

The complainant, along with four other friends, resided in a rented house near Anandan's, where he lived with his wife and son. As per reports, Anandan harassed the girl frequently.

On Tuesday night, Anandan noticed the girls had forgotten to close the front door. In the wee hours of Wednesday, he barged into their house and attempted to assault the girl. He escaped from there once she screamed for help. On receiving the complaint, Selvapuram police took him into custody.