Malappuram: Preparations for the Nilambur byelection scheduled for Wednesday have been completed. Election materials were distributed from the Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School, which serves as the reception and distribution centre. A mock poll will be held at 5.30 am tomorrow, followed by polling from 7 am to 6 pm.

Voting for 1,254 home voters, including senior citizens and differently-abled individuals, was successfully conducted on June 16. A total of 263 polling stations—including 59 newly set-up booths—are ready for voters. For smooth polling, 315 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 341 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) have been arranged, including reserve units.

Three booths have been specially arranged in forest regions for tribal voters: Booth No. 42 at Punchakolli Model Pre-School, Booth No. 120 at Irutukuthi Vaniyampuzha Forest Station, and Booth No. 225 at Nedumkayam Amenity Centre. Additionally, 11 sensitive booths across seven locations have been identified, with heightened security at 14 critical polling stations, including those inside forests. Webcasting will be done from all polling centres for real-time monitoring.

Ten candidates are in the fray:

Adv Mohan George (BJP) – Symbol: Lotus

Aryadan Shoukath (INC) – Symbol: Hand

M Swaraj (CPM) – Symbol: Hammer, Sickle & Star

Adv Sadik Naduthodi (SDPI) – Symbol: Balloon

PV Anwar (Independent) – Symbol: Scissors

N Jayarajan (Independent) – Symbol: Television

P Radhakrishnan Namboothiripad (Independent) – Symbol: Well

Vijayan (Independent) – Symbol: Bat

Satish Kumar G (Independent) – Symbol: Gas Cylinder

Harinarayanan (Independent) – Symbol: Battery Torch

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the revised electoral roll, the constituency has 2,32,381 voters, including 1,13,613 men, 1,18,760 women, and 8 transgender voters. There are 7,787 new voters, alongside 373 non-resident voters and 324 service voters.

A total of 1,301 polling personnel have been deployed, including 316 presiding officers, 975 polling officers, and 10 micro observers. Security arrangements include the deployment of 1,200 police personnel and central paramilitary forces. The Nilambur constituency, covering five police stations, has been divided into two election sub-divisions under respective DySPs.

Additionally, 17 mobile patrol teams, multiple law & order teams, and Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been stationed. Enhanced security has been ensured at areas with a Maoist presence and other sensitive booths.

One company of A P Battalion personnel has been stationed for election duty. Special security measures are in place at Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School—the strong room and counting centre—with CAPF personnel assigned to both inner and outer cordons.

ADVERTISEMENT

For counting day, 14 tables for EVM votes and 5 tables for postal/service ballots have been arranged. 91 staff members, including counting supervisors, assistants, micro observers, and 7 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), will oversee the counting. 32 officials will handle postal ballot counting.

Control rooms have been established at the District Collector's Office (Phone: 0483 2734990) and the Nilambur Rest House Call Centre (Phone: 048931 220039) to address voter queries and ensure smooth conduct of the byelection.

The byelection was necessitated after sitting MLA P V Anvar, elected in 2021 as an LDF-backed independent, resigned following a public fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His exit followed serious allegations against senior police officers and the CM’s then political secretary.

Previous election and turnout

Nilambur recorded a voter turnout of 75.96% in the 2021 Assembly election. P V Anvar won with 81,227 votes, defeating the UDF’s V V Prakash by a narrow margin of 2,700 votes. Their vote shares were 46.9% and 45.34%, respectively.