Thrissur: Two family members drowned in Chalakudy river after they got trapped in the turbulent waters on Sunday morning. The deceased are Jwala Lakshmi (13) and Megha (27). Manorama News reported that another girl, who was rescued by the local residents, is under treatment at a private hospital. Fire Force personnel and scuba divers recovered the bodies after an hour-long search.



The duo reached the ghat along with three others from their family. The accident took place on Sunday around 11.30 am at Manajali in North Paravoor. A local resident told Manorama News that the five relatives ventured into the river to collect mussels.

“I think they were not aware of the depth of the river as they were not regular here. As they kept moving towards the deep part of the river, they were swept away by the current,” he said. It is learnt that the five relatives reached the ghat after attending a funeral.