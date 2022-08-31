Malayalam
Rain: Athirappilly and few other tourist destinations in Kerala's Thrissur closed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2022 09:39 PM IST Updated: August 31, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Athirappilly
Athirappilly Waterfalls. File photo
Topic | Thrissur

Popular tourist destinations in Kerala's Thrissur district such as Athirappilly, Vazhachal and Malakkappara have been closed in the wake of heavy rains in the Chalakkudy Taluk, informed district collector Haritha V Kumar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the collector also issued a warning for people living along the Chalakkudy River as water level is expected to rise in the wake of a red alert issued at Sholayar.

"If rain continues, the dam's shutters will be raised and the discharge will reach the Chalakkudy River via Peringalkuthu Dam," said the collector.

Fake holiday alert in Kottayam
Kottayam District Collector PK Jayasree took to Facebook to notify about a fake holiday alert that has been circulating.

She said: "The news that all schools in the district have been given a holiday on September 1 is fake. Only those where relief camps are operational will remain closed on the day," the collector said.

