Feast with goons: DySP MG Sabu suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: Alappuzha Crime Branch DySP MG Sabu, who attended a party hosted by goon leaders in Puliyanam near Angamaly, has been suspended. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier directed the State Police Chief to suspend Sabu from service. Three other police officials, including the DySP's driver and two personnel from the Armed Reserve Camp who attended the feast, had already been suspended.

This disciplinary action against Sabu follows as he is slated to retire from service on May 31. The suspension order states that Sabu's action amounted to a severe violation of discipline and tarnished the reputation of the entire police force. It further pointed out that the official's action undermined the efforts initiated by the police in maintaining law and order. His attendance at the feast also created the impression that a police officer responsible for protecting the public was instead helping the goons, it added.

The DySP, along with three other police officials, was caught accepting the hospitality of Thammanam Faisal (M J Faisal, 46) - a notorious goon, at his residence in Kattuchira in Puliyanam, Angamaly, during a raid on Sunday. The police officers had arrived at the goon's residence in the evening while returning from a tour to Masinagudi, which was organized as part of the DySP's retirement celebrations.

Upon noticing a police team coming in for a raid, the DySP hid in the washroom. The raid was carried out as part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons), a drive to check the rise in goon activities in the state.