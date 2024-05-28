Kunhalikutty won't contest RS poll: League to field youth candidate, says Sadiq Ali Thangal

Malappuram: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary and MLA PK Kunhalikutty on Tuesday announced that he would not enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. "There are other other duties to attend to," he said.

IUML Kerala chief Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also said the seat, allocated to the league by the United Democratic Front (UDF), would be considered for a younger party member instead. “There were media reports that Kunhalikkutty will be the candidate. But this is not true,” Thangal said.

Rajya Sabha elections to vacant seats in Kerala will be held on June 25, as the term of office of three members – Binoy Viswam, Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani – is due to expire on their retirement on June 1, 2024.

Kunhalikutty also clarified IUML's stance on a potential by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. "If Rahul Gandhi wins Rae Bareli and vacates Wayanad, IUML will not contest the seat," he said. He confirmed that the UDF has already made a decision regarding this matter and will proceed accordingly.