Pro-Palestine event: IUML aims to gather a lakh people in Kozhikode

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will host a massive gathering in Kozhikode on October 26 in support of the people of Palestine affected by the Israel-Hamas war. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address.

IUML General Secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, said the gathering would be one of the biggest pro-Palestine events in recent times. IUML expects more than a lakh of its supporters from throughout Kerala at the gathering.

Kunhalikutty said a huge diplomatic shift is now visible India government's stand on the Israel-Palestine issue. “India always stood with the deprived, but a visible change is seen under the NDA government,” Kunhalikutty said.

“The plight of Palestine people should be treated in a humanitarian manner. We need to consider the plight of children and elderly people rather than taking sides based on the religion of each party. The IUML would raise this issue as violence against the people of Palestine,” Kunhalikkutty said.

IUML state president, Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, will inaugurate the gathering.