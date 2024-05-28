One killed, 3 injured as fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi

Thiruvananthapuram: A fisherman died after a boat he was travelling in capsized at Muthalapozhi here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abraham, a resident of Anchuthengu. Despite being rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. A total of four people were in the boat. Three fishermen who suffered injuries in the accident were admitted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital. The boat capsized after getting caught in strong waves while returning to the shore.

In the meantime, another accident occurred at Muthalapozhi. One person fell into the sea after a boat collided with a groyne (Pulimuttu). The person who fell into the sea later swam to safety. So far this year, Muthalapozhi has witnessed 11 accidents, resulting in 2 deaths.