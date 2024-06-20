Man killed as fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another tragedy at Muthalapozhy, a fisherman died after his boat capsized on Thursday. The deceased, Victor, 50, was a native of Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident happened at 1.30 am when the boat, carrying four people, was returning to shore after fishing. Strong waves caused the boat to capsize. Three fishermen swam to safety informed the coastal police about the accident. Police found Victor from the sea in a subsequent search. Despite being rushed to Chirayankeezhu Taluk Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Victor's body has been moved to the mortuary and will be released to the family after the post-mortem. This year, Muthalapozhi has witnessed 12 accidents, resulting in two fatalities.

Meanwhile, various youth movements, attached to the Latin Archdiocese, will march to the Assembly on Thursday to protest against the unscientific construction of groynes in Muthalapozhi, which allegedly caused fishing boat accidents over the past few years. These artificial sea walls, known locally as ‘pulimutt,’ were built as part of the Vizhinjam port project.