In another high-profile retirement announcement on Monday, South Africa keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket. In his message, he said taking time away from the game would allow him to spend more time with his family.

The decision has been on the cards ever since Cricket South Africa overlooked him for the central contract in April. Klassen had previously retired from Tests, where he made just four appearances.

His last appearance in ODI for Proteas came in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.

“From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy. To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career,” wrote Klaasen on his Instagram account on Monday.

Klassen is the second high-profile retirement on Monday. Earlier in the day, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell retired from ODIs to focus on the T20 World Cup in Indian and Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old explosive batter, made his international debut in 2018 and went to play in 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is for South Africa, amassing 2,141 runs in one-dayers and 1,000 runs in T20. While he smashed four centuries and 11 fifties in ODIs, Klaasen had five T20I half-centuries.

“I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me - to them I will always be grateful,” he said.