Anju Aravind, a well-known actor and dancer with a strong presence in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films and television, is making headlines after opening up about her personal life in a recent interview with a Tamil YouTube channel. Her honest revelations about her relationship status have since gone viral on social media.

In the interview, Anju shared that she had gone through a divorce in her first marriage and lost her second husband shortly after their union. She is currently in a live-in relationship.

“The first marriage ended in divorce and my second husband passed away,” she said. “I’m now in a live-in relationship with Sanjay Ambalaparambath. We’ve been happily living together for the past five years. It was Sanjay who helped me settle in Bengaluru by giving me an address as a dance teacher.”

Anju also spoke fondly of their shared history. “Sanjay was my first crush back when I was in Class 8. Our story could easily be made into a movie. Watching the film '96' together brought back memories of our school days. We first met at a dance school, went our separate ways in life, and eventually found our way back to each other.”

Sanjay, a trained dancer, previously worked in the IT sector but now devotes his time to writing and social work. He also played a pivotal role in Anju’s professional life, naming her dance academy in Bengaluru as 'Anju Aravind Academy of Dance'.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.