Kolkata: At least three people have died and six security personnel are missing after a landslide struck a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday and was reportedly triggered by heavy rain in the region, according to a defence official.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the site, while four others were rescued with minor injuries. The defence spokesperson stated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, despite challenging weather and terrain conditions.

“Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the missing personnel,” the official told PTI.

The state of Sikkim has witnessed relentless rain over the past several days, which has increased the risk of natural disasters such as landslides, particularly in high-altitude and remote locations.

Efforts are continuing as authorities monitor the situation closely, with more rain forecast in the coming days that may further complicate rescue work.