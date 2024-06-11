Scissors in stomach: Court grants bail to 3 accused in medical negligence case

Kozhikode: The Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate on Tuesday granted bail to three accused in the case of medical negligence wherein a pair of scissors was stuck inside the stomach of a woman during surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The first accused, an assistant professor at the gynaecology department of Manjeri Government Medical College Dr CK Ramesan, and the third and fourth accused, Kozhikode MCH staff nurses M Rehana and KG Manju, were granted bail after they appeared in court. Meanwhile, the court ordered that a repeat summons be issued to the second defendant -- Dr M Shahana, a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam -- who was not present. The case will be heard next on July 20. Judicial First Class Magistrate VP Abdul Sattar granted the bail to the accused.

As per the case, the surgeons and nurses are facing charges for leaving a pair of scissors inside Harshina's stomach after performing a C-section. The serious medical negligence came to light when Harshina sought medical care at a private hospital after experiencing severe pain in the stomach.

The police investigation revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in Harshina's stomach during her third delivery-related surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017. She carried the scissors in her stomach for five years before it was taken out in MCH. Harshina, who is still undergoing treatment for complications caused by the negligence, had observed a strike in front of the Kozhikode MCH for 154 days seeking justice.