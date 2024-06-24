KSU calls for education strike in Kerala tomorrow amid plus one seat row

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of the Indian National Congress, has announced a statewide educational strike on Tuesday. KSU State President Aloshious Xavier made the announcement at a presser on Monday. He warned of an indefinite strike if the crisis regarding plus one seats is not resolved.

KSU and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) are escalating their protests regarding the plus one seat issue in Malabar. KSU's protest march to the Thodupuzha Deputy Director of Education office was blocked with police barricades. Tensions escalated briefly when activists attempted to breach the barricades, leading to a minor clash with the police.

In Kozhikode, KSU activists surrounded the Office of Regional Deputy Directors (RDD) over the plus one seat crisis. Police intervened to prevent activists from entering the premises, resulting in a tense standoff when activists resisted police attempts to detain them forcibly.

Subsequently, additional police personnel arrived, leading to the arrest and removal of seven individuals, including district president VT Suraj. Meanwhile, MSF staged protests in Kannur demanding resolution of the plus one seat crisis. The protestors here were also forcefully arrested and removed from the Higher Secondary RDD office.