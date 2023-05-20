CPM to probe into SFI's impersonation bid at Kattakada college

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM will investigate an impersonation bid orchestrated by its student wing, SFI, at Christian College, Kattakada, to place a favoured activist at the Kerala University Union by replacing its own candidate who had won the college union election.

Puthalath Dinesan, member of the State secretariat of the left party who took part in the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee meeting on Friday, said that the CPM would investigate the incident. However, the nature of the investigation was not decided at the committee meeting.

The district committee meeting concluded that the incident has embarrassed the party and denounced the conduct of SFI leader A Visakh. Some members opined that the party should have taken immediate action when the complaint was made.

The fraud

As reported earlier two SFI members — Aromal and Anagha — had emerged victorious for the two posts of Councillor to the University Union after the college union elections were held on December 12. But the the SFI local leaders apparently wanted to push Visakh to the leadership of the university union. Local reports say manipulation was done at the college level to make Visakh the chairman of the university union.

When the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, the name of Visakh, a first-year B Sc student, was given instead of Anagha.

Some leaders of the CPM and SFI were behind this manipulation, claimed sources.

College Principal Dr G J Shaiju had told 'Manorama' that the girl who won as the Councillor had expressed her willingness to resign, and hence, someone else was suggested. However, this cannot be done legally.

The CPM meeting, however, wondered what had prompted the Principal to replace the name of the winning councillor Anagha with that of Visakh.

Visakh is the Kattakada area secretary of the SFI and local committee member of the CPM. He has been already suspended from the party on the basis of the preliminary investigation conducted by the district leadership.

The party’s district secretary, V Joy, referred to this controversy in the work report of the district committee.

Malayala Manorama had exposed the deceit.

Syndicate decision today

The university will take a decision today on the impersonation incident. The Syndicate which will meet at 2 pm will discuss the issue. Punitive action is likely to be taken against the Principal, G J Shaiju, who submitted the name of Visakh as the winning councillor, by forging the papers. The explanation tendered by Shaiju is with the university.

The Syndicate will also take a decision on the election process that has been suspended in the wake of the controversy.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Mohan Kunnummal, has taken the stand that a detailed investigation is warranted as fraud was perpetrated in the list of councillors.