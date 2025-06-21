The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against former executives of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), along with two dredging firms, over alleged financial irregularities amounting to over Rs 800 crore in a ship channel deepening project near Mumbai, reported PTI.

The case was filed following a preliminary inquiry that spanned three years. The investigation looked into allegations of inflated project costs, manipulation of bidding processes to favour international players, undue advantages granted to contractors, and the deliberate suppression of findings from independent expert bodies.

As per the FIR, the CBI has named Sunil Kumar Madabhavi, then chief engineer of JNPT, Devdutt Bose, the then project director at TCE, Boskalis Smit India LLP, Jan De Nul Dredging India Pvt Ltd, and other unnamed public officials. They have been charged under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following the registration of the FIR on Wednesday, CBI officials carried out searches at five premises in Mumbai and Chennai, including the homes of Madabhavi and Bose, as well as the offices of private firms involved.

During the raids, the agency recovered several documents linked to the Capital Dredging Project, in addition to digital devices and records reflecting investments made by the public officials, a CBI spokesperson said. "The documents recovered are being examined," she added. The companies named in the FIR have yet to issue an official response.

According to the FIR, “The allegations of pecuniary advantage obtained by the private companies as a result of abuse of official position by the JNPT officials resulting into a huge wrongful loss to the exchequer, spread over the period from 2003 to 2014 (phase-I of the project) and 2013 to 2019 (phase-II of the project) was also inquired.”

The inquiry reportedly revealed collusion between JNPT officials, TCE representatives, and others, which led to a wrongful loss of ₹365.90 crore during Phase-I and ₹438 crore in Phase-II due to excessive dredging. The matter relates to a project initiated by JNPT in 2003 to upgrade and expand the shared navigational channel with the Mumbai Port Trust, aiming to accommodate larger cargo vessels.

TCE was appointed to prepare the final dredging plan for Phase-I of the Capital Dredging Project, which was submitted in 2010 in collaboration with Dredging Solution. The firm was also tasked with project management consultancy duties, including drafting tender documents and overseeing project execution, according to the FIR.

The CBI’s preliminary findings indicate that JNPT officials, in coordination with TCE, framed tender conditions that were biased towards international firms, allowed complementary bidding in violation of Competition Commission of India norms, and enabled a joint venture formation between Boskalis Smit India LLP and Jan De Nul Dredging India Pvt Ltd—collectively known as BSI-JDN JV—despite only one being eligible.

Further irregularities cited in the FIR include the unauthorised fixation of dredging rates for different rock types, significant project delays, a false claim of ₹348 crore without execution of work, overpayments totalling ₹430 crore, and manipulation of the pre-dredge survey using a less reliable software called ‘Qinsy’.