Aalakkod: The construction of a protective embankment at Pandrandamchal, where a section of the recently renovated Chanokkundu–Thadikkadavu–Manikkal Road has caved in, continues to face indefinite delays amidst alarms raised among residents and commuters.

The roadside has collapsed over a 30-metre stretch to a depth of nearly 10 metres close the Pandrandamchal River and the erosion worsens with each passing monsoon. A team of officials from various departments, led by then Assistant Collector Grandhe Sai Krishna, had earlier inspected the site and directed that half the road be closed to traffic following severe deterioration during last year’s rains.

Further, the Public Works Department was instructed to take urgent steps to construct a retaining wall in the area. While temporary safety measures were suggested, only a few barrels have been placed here as a warning. The affected stretch has since become overgrown with shrubs, making the danger less visible—especially to those unfamiliar with the area.

The erosion began a couple of years ago and shortly thereafter, a large tree at the site was uprooted. A nearby house narrowly escaped damage, but several other trees in the vicinity still remain on the brink of collapse.

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of follow-up action, especially after crores were spent on renovating the road. The work had been undertaken by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society. The delay in constructing a permanent protective wall has triggered strong protests in the locality.