Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests coronavirus positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The chief minister himself confirmed the news in a tweet. He said he has been hospitalised and requested those who had come in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” he wrote on Twitter around 11:30pm on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He has also been hospitalised.

“After experiencing symptoms of coronavirus I got myself tested and the report has come back positive. My health is fine, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital. I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days please isolate and get yourselves tested,”Shah wrote on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive on Sunday, Chennai's Kauvery hospital informed. The governor has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by a team of doctors from the hospital.

The governor has been in home isolation since July 29 when three Raj Bhavan staff had tested positive for the virus.

Last week Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive and he has been in hospital since then.