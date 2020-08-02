{{head.currentUpdate}}

Home Minister Amit Shah tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: India's Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Union Home Minister tweeted the information from his official twitter account.

Shah, 55, also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

"On observing symptoms of COVID-19, I took a test for the same. The results have arrived positive. My health condition is satisfactory but I have been hospitalised on the recommendation of doctors.

If anyone has contacted me in the last few days, kindly subject yourselves to quarantine and get tested," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

(More details are awaited.)

