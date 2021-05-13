Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered depositing one-year salary of state ministers in the COVID Relief Fund. This was decided by the Cabinet a few days ago.

The order was issued on May 11 and would come into effect retrospectively from May 1 for a year.

The order was given on the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The State has been reporting 40,000-50,000 COVID infections daily resulting in about six lakh active cases. This has led to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs.

The government has imposed a lockdown-like restriction from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of the virus.