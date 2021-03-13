Express pace rocks India in series opener

Ahmedabad: England's decision to unleash their two express fast bowlers rocked India in the first T20 International between the two sides here at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.



Jofra Archer (3/23) and Mark Wood (1/20) conceded just 43 runs in eight overs picking four wickets between them as India were restricted to just 124/7 in their 20 overs. England then coasted to an eight-wicket win.



"That (to go with express pace) was certainly the intention. Jofra's strength is that he can bowl really fast among others but certainly Mark Wood's super strength is that he can bowl super fast. It is hard to do all the time but when he bowls like tonight it is very good entertainment," said England captain Eoin Morgan after the match on Friday night.



"The wicket was as expected. The plans were very basic -- to bowl on a length and straight. Couldn't ask for more from the bowlers... He (Archer) is excellent. Like our batting unit, our bowling unit has competition for places," added Morgan.



The left-handed middle-order batsman, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that competition within the English side bodes well for the team.



"There is a huge amount of competition within the side and it is a huge boost for anyone scoring runs. When Jason (Roy) scores runs and does well, it is a good sign."



Opener Jason Roy, who hit 49, meanwhile said, "Happy to start with a win. I'll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day. The way we fielded was pleasing… batting against Adil Rashid in the nets helped me. You learn every time you play a game, with the number of games we're playing, it should help me."