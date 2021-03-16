Third T20I: England pacers push India on back foot

Ahmedabad: England pacers pushed India on the back foot in the third Twenty20 International here on Tuesday.

Mark Wood castled an out of form K L Rahul for a duck. Rohit Sharma was the next to go as he was caught off Wood's bowling for 15.

Last match's hero Ishan Kishan too did not last long as he was dismissed by Chris Jordan for four.

India ended the powerplay of six overs on 24/3.

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India in to bat.

Both teams made a change each. Rohit replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian playing eleven, while Wood came in for Tom Curran.



The five-match series is tied 1-1. The teams batting second won the first two games.



The teams: India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.



England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.