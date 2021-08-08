Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Day five washed out, 1st Test between India and England ends in a draw

Reuters
Published: August 08, 2021 03:34 PM IST Updated: August 08, 2021 10:10 PM IST
test match
A handful of spectators sit in their seats as rain threatens to delay the start of play on the fifth day of the first Test match between England and India at the Trent Bridge. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Nottingham: The opening test between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain washed out what had promised to be a humdinger of a final day on Sunday.

England captain Joe Root's stellar century and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling mastery had set up an intriguing final day in the weather-bedevilled contest.

India, chasing 209 for victory, went into the final day with a slight advantage needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to go 1-0 up in the five-test series.

RELATED ARTICLES

With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in great form with the ball, England fancied their chances too but play was abandoned after steady rain had wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge.

Both Root and his India counterpart Virat Kohli lamented the weather which robbed the see-saw game of an exciting finish.

"Heading into day five, we felt like we had our chances right in front of us," Kohli said.

"We certainly felt like we were on top in the game. We bowled well enough and batted well enough to stay in the contest and then getting that lead was crucial.
"It's a shame we couldn't complete day five."

fans
Young cricket fans play outside the stadium as rain delayed play on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Root was adjudged player of the match for his 21st test century which dragged England back into the contest after conceding a 95-run lead.

"It was a great test match," Root said after collecting his award. "The weather's robbed us of what could have been a very entertaining final day."

Root felt his team could have pushed for victory but for the weather.

"We certainly believed so. Having spent a lot of time on that wicket, it certainly felt like nine opportunities would have come. It's a shame the weather won today," he said.

Root was the exception in England's brittle top order, while they also spilled several catches.
"There are still certain areas that we want to get better," the home captain said.

"We'd obviously want to score more runs at the top of the order, we want to take all the chances that we create and making our life a little bit easier..."

The second test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.