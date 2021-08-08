Nottingham: The opening test between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain washed out what had promised to be a humdinger of a final day on Sunday.

England captain Joe Root's stellar century and India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling mastery had set up an intriguing final day in the weather-bedevilled contest.

India, chasing 209 for victory, went into the final day with a slight advantage needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to go 1-0 up in the five-test series.

With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in great form with the ball, England fancied their chances too but play was abandoned after steady rain had wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge.

Both Root and his India counterpart Virat Kohli lamented the weather which robbed the see-saw game of an exciting finish.

"Heading into day five, we felt like we had our chances right in front of us," Kohli said.

"We certainly felt like we were on top in the game. We bowled well enough and batted well enough to stay in the contest and then getting that lead was crucial.

"It's a shame we couldn't complete day five."

Young cricket fans play outside the stadium as rain delayed play on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Root was adjudged player of the match for his 21st test century which dragged England back into the contest after conceding a 95-run lead.

"It was a great test match," Root said after collecting his award. "The weather's robbed us of what could have been a very entertaining final day."

Root felt his team could have pushed for victory but for the weather.

"We certainly believed so. Having spent a lot of time on that wicket, it certainly felt like nine opportunities would have come. It's a shame the weather won today," he said.

Root was the exception in England's brittle top order, while they also spilled several catches.

"There are still certain areas that we want to get better," the home captain said.

"We'd obviously want to score more runs at the top of the order, we want to take all the chances that we create and making our life a little bit easier..."

The second test is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.