Bumrah shares heartfelt birthday wish for Sanjana Ganesan

IANS
Published: May 06, 2024 03:25 PM IST
Bumrah and Sanjana
Bumrah and Sanjana got married on March 15, 2021. Photo: Instagram@jaspritb1
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.

Bumrah is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024.

Bumrah wrote on Instagram: "happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us."

Sanjana replied with a red heart emoji in the post.

The couple got married on March 15, 2021, in Goa. Their first child Angad was born on September 4. 2023.

