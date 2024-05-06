Bumrah shares heartfelt birthday wish for Sanjana Ganesan

New Delhi: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.



Bumrah is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024.

Bumrah wrote on Instagram: "happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us."

Sanjana replied with a red heart emoji in the post.

The couple got married on March 15, 2021, in Goa. Their first child Angad was born on September 4. 2023.