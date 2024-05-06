IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in pix

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) demolished Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs to go top of the table in IPL 2024 on Sunday night. Opener Sunil Narine starred with a 39-ball 81 as KKR amassed 235/6 after being put in to bat by K L Rahul at Lucknow. The hosts were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.



Sunil Narine continued his merry run at the top of the order. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Narine hit six fours and seven sixes in his belligerent knock. His opening partner Phil Salt smashed 32 off just 14 balls as the two added 61 in 4.2 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq claimed 3/49 for LSG. Another LSG pacer Mohsin Khan was forced to leave the field after suffering an injury while fielding.

Naveen-ul-Haq, right, was the pick of the LSG bowlers. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

LSG lost their way once Rahul (25) departed. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 36. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy claimed three apiece for the winners.

KKR have 16 points from 11 games and moved closer to the playoffs. LSG slipped to fifth with 12 points from 11 outings.

Harshit Rana, right, exults after picking up a wicket. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

LSG next travel to Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, while KKR host Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.