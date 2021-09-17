Thripunithura CC clinch KCA Club Championship

Alappuzha: Medium-pacer M D Nidheesh stole the show as Thripunithura CC scored an exciting three-run win over Masters CC Thiruvananthapuram to emerge champions in the KCA T20 Club Championship at the SD College Ground here on Friday.

Thripunithura CC made 177/5 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shanu scored 50 off 37 balls, while Mohammed Ashiq made 45 off 38 balls. Vaishak Chandran picked up 2/24.

Masters ended up with 174/9 despite Abhishek Mohan's 30-ball 54 and Atul Diamond Sowri's 38 off 24 balls. Nidheesh picked up three wickets while giving away only six runs off his quota of four overs. The Kerala Ranji player won the man-of-the-match award.

Brief scores: Thripunithura CC 177/5 in 20 overs (Mohammed Shanu 50, Mohammed Ashiq 45; Vaishak Chandran 2/24) bt Masters CC 174/9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Mohan 54, Atul Dimaond Sowri 38; M D Nidheesh 3/6).