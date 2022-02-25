Ranji Trophy: Gujarat make 388 against Kerala

Rajkot: Wicketkeeper-batter Het Patel scored a briliant 185 as Gujarat were bowled out for 388 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Kerala here on Friday. The hosts, who resumed on 334/6, added 54 more in the morning session.

Het did the bulk of the scores - 39 - to take his score to 185 before being the last man to fall. Het, who smashed his maiden first-class ton in just his second match, hit 29 fours and two sixes while facing 245 balls.

M D Nidheesh picked up five wickets, while his pace partner Basil Thampi claimed four. This was Nidheesh's fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Kerala thrashed Meghalaya in their opening match, while Gujarat had lost to Madhya Pradesh.

Brief scores: Gujarat 388 in 96.1 overs (Het Patel 185, Karan P Patel 120; M D Nidheesh 5/54, Basil Thampi 4/118) vs Kerala.