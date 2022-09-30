Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

President's Cup T20: KCA Tigers post win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2022 05:58 PM IST Updated: September 30, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Basil Thampi
Basil Thampi was named player of the match. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Fifties by Nikhil T, Abdul Basith and Anand Krishnan and a four-wicket haul by pacer Basil Thampi set up KCA Tigers' 34-run win over KCA Lions in the KCA TCM President's Cup T20 at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Tigers amassed 211/4 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Nikhil smashed 57 off 35 balls, while Basith remained unbeaten on 54 off 26 balls. Krishnan came up with a 35-ball 54.

Leggie S Midhun claimed 2/43.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lions ended up with 177/7 in their reply. Askhay Manohar fought hard with a 30-ball 56, while Jalaj Saxena scored 58 off 49.

Thampi returned figures of 4/20 from his quota of four overs, while Harikrishnan D picked up 2/28. Thampi was named player of the match.

Brief scores: KCA Tigers 211/4 in 20 overs (Nikhil T 57, Abdul Basith 54, Anand Krishnan 54) bt KCA Lions 177/7 in 20 overs (Jalaj Saxena 58, Akshay Manohar 56; Basil Thambi 4/20, Harikrishnan D 2/28).

Points: Tigers 4; Lions 0.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.