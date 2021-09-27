IPL 2021: Sanju smashes fifty as Royals post 164 against Sunrisers

Skipper Sanju Samson smashed a 57-ball 82 to give Rajasthan Royals a fighting total of 164/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match at Dubai on Monday.

Earlier, Sanju had won the toss and sent in Evin Lewis to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After the West Indies batter's early dismissal, by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju and Jaiswal kept the runs flowing.

Jaiswal, who survived a dropped catch early on, went on to make 36 off 23. Thereafter, it was a Sanju show on offer.

Until his dismissal, in the final over, with a poorly timed shot finding Jason Holder at long-on, Sanju had maintained a steady run rate. He was assisted by Mahipal Lomror, who made 29 off 28.

For Sunrisers, Siddarth Kaul bagged two wickets.

Earlier, both the Royals and Sunrisers had made several high-profile changes, some forced, and others were presumably tactical.

Jason Roy made his Sunrisers debut as he took the place of David Warner while Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav made way for Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Siddharth Kaul was included in the Royals' bowling department.

As for Sanju Samon's side, the return of Chris Morris should lift their spirits while losing Kartik Tyagi over fitness issues could be worrying. Evin Lews was also back in the mix for the Royals while David Miller and his compatriot Tabrazi Shamsi made way.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

(To be updated)

