Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Kerala crash out

Dehradun: Kerala lost to Maharashtra by seven wickets in their final Elite Group A match and bowed out of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Saturday.

Kerala finished third behind Maharashtra and Delhi with 12 points from five matches.



Kerala were bowled out for 159 in exactly 50 overs after Maharashtra chose to field. Barring Minnu Mani (33) and Sajana S (32), the rest of the Kerala batters struggled against the Maharashtra attack.



Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Priyanka Bhivaji Garkhede, Utkarsha Amar Pawar and Devika Purnendu Vaidya claimed two wickets apiece.



Opener Shivali Shinde (80) and one-drop Mukta Ravindra Magre (49) added 112 for the second wicket to put Maharashtra on the victory path. Maharashtra, who romped home in 37.2 overs, topped the group by winnings all five of their games.



Brief scores: Kerala 159 in 50 overs (Minnu Mani 33, Sajan S 32; Utkarsha Amar Pawar 2/20, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar 2/21, Priyanka Bhivaji Garkhede 2/23, Devika Purnendu Vaidya 2/30) lost to Maharashtra 162/3 in 37.2 overs (Shivali Shinde 80, Mukta Ravindra Magre 49).



Points: Maharashtra 4; Kerala 0.