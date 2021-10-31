Sajana, Akshaya star as Kerala women outplay Assam

Dehradun: Sajana S and Akshaya A starred as Kerala began their campaign in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy with a six-wicket win over Assam in Elite Group A here on Sunday.



Assam could make only 102/8 in 50 overs after electing to bat. Off-spinner Sajana claimed 4/18 from his 10 overs, while Keerthy K James scalped 2/22.

Uma Chetry top-scored for Assam with 20.

Kerala rode on opener Akshaya's unbeaten 51 to overhaul the target in the 34th over. Akshaya hit five fours in her 95-ball knock.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Tripura and Maharashtra are the other teams in Elite Group A. Kerala meet Delhi on Monday.

Brief scores: Assam 102/8 in 50 overs (Uma Chetri 20; Sajana S 4/18, Keerthy K James 2/22) lost to Kerala 103/4 in 33.3 overs (Aksahaya A 51 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Assam 0.