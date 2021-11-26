Rajasthan Royals retain Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore: report

Rajasthan Royals have retained captain Sanju Samson for IPL 2022. ESPNcricinfo reported that the 27-year-old Kerala star will continue as captain after agreeing to Rs 14 crore per season contract.

The wicketkeeper-batter was the first player Royals wanted to keep before the retention window closes on November 30.

Royals are also eager to retain the English trio of Jos Buttler, pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Liam Livingstone in addition to uncapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Each team can retain up to four players.

Sanju was picked up by Royals for Rs 8 crore in 2018. He became captain last season after Royals sacked Steve Smith. Sanju scored 484 runs at a strike-rate of 137 in IPL 2021.

There were rumours that he was planning to move over to Chennai Super Kings after Royals failed to quailfy for the play offs.