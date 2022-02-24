First T20I: Kishan, Iyer smash fifties, India post 199/2 against SL

Lucknow: Indian Premier League's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl. Sanju Samson has been included in the India XI while Deepak Hooda was handed his maiden T20I cap by skipper Rohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka had brought in Dinesh Chandimal and Jeffrey Vandersay in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Theekshana.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara