Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2022 07:40 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya
Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya, captains of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively pose before their IPL match. Photo: Twitter/ @IPL
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal has welcomed Jonny Bairstow into the XI replacing Rajapaksa.

Gujarat have included two debutants -- Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande in their XI.

RELATED ARTICLES

Teams
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.