IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Explaining his decision to bat first, Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya said he thinks dew will not play a big role in the match.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami