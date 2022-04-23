Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls out RCB for 68

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 07:12 PM IST Updated: April 23, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to a mere 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Barring Glenn Maxwell (12) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15), no other RCB batter scored in double digits. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed for ducks.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan were the heroes of the SRH bowling claiming three wickets each.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jagadeesha Suchith bagged 2/12.

Earlier, Kane Williamson, skipper of the Sunrisers, won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both sides were unchanged from their previous matches.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.