IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

The Titans fielded an unchanged side while MI made one change with Murugan Ashwin coming in for Hrithik Shokeen.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami