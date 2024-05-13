IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans crash out as match against KKR abandoned due to bad weather

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans' hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League play-offs was dashed on Monday as rain washed out their must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders here without a ball being bowled.

It meant KKR were assured of a top two finish with 19 points from 13 games and a place in the Qualifier 1. GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, are out of the play-off race, garnering 11 points from 13 matches.

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to incessant lightning, which was followed by slight drizzle that became heavier as time passed by.

The cut-off time was 10:56 PM for a five-over contest but the official decided to abandon the match, a first in this IPL, because of the consistently intensifying rain and wet outfield.

"It is a big achievement for us. The chat before the game (vs GT) was about not letting up, turning up with the right attitude.

"GG (Gautam Gambhir) has been pretty solid with how he wants us to play as a team. He stressed on us to come here and still look for two points," said Kolkata's opener Phil Salt as the teams waited for the rain to subside.

KKR has already secured their place in the play-offs after they defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings are placed third with 14 points from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on fifth with 12 points from 13 games.

With 12 points from as many games, Lucknow Super Giants are still in the play-off race, while Delhi Capitals are virtually out of the reckoning with 12 points from 13 matches.