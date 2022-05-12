KCA Club Championship: AGORC score facile win

AGORC scored an emphatic nine-wicket win over Masters CC in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Thursday.

Masters could register only 61/7 in 10 overs after being put in to bat. Star open Rohan Kunnummal had a rare failure as he was dismissed by Basil NP for five.

J Ananthakrishnan was the lone batter to reach double digits. His 31-ball 37 was laced with six fours.

Basil claimed 2/6 from his two overs, while captain Akhil M S picked 2/13.

AGORC chased down the target in 7.4 overs. Vyshak Chandran made 29.

Masters RCC beat BK-55 CC by 14 runs in the second match of the day.

Captain Rahul P top-scored with 40 as Masters RCC posted 156/6 in 20 overs after electing to bat.

Despite Neeraj Kumar's 49 and Vyshnav's 16-ball unbeaten 35 BK-55 CC ended up with 142/6.

Akhil Scaria and Athul Raveendran scalped two each,

Brief scores: Masters CC 61/7 in 10 overs (J Ananthakrishnan 37; Basil N P 2/6, Akhil M S 2/13) lost to AGORC 63/1 in 7.4 overs (Vyshak Chandran 29).

Masters RCC 156/6 in 20 overs (Rahul P 40) bt BK-55 CC 142/6 in 20 overs (Neeraj Kumar 49, Vyshanav 35 not out; Athul Raveendran 2/17, Akhil Scaria 2/37).