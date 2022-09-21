KCA President's Cup: Royals, Tigers post wins

Alappuzha: KCA Royals and KCA Tigers registered wins in the President's Cup at the SD College Ground here on Wednesday.

While the Royals defeated KCA Panthers by 6 wickets, the Tigers recorded a 24-run win over KCA Lions.

Abdul Basith's unbeaten 74 off 34 deliveries was the highlight of the Tigers' win. Anuj Jotin's fighting 74(51) went in vain as the Lions' innings was restricted to 159/8 chasing 184.

Manu Krishnan's 3/19 helped the Royals restrict the Panthers to 145/8 before Alib Alias (46) and Ameersha (31) enabled their win.

Brief scores: KCA Panthers 145/8 in 20 overs (Jofin Jose 49, Vatsal Govind 43, Manu Krishnan 3/19, Gokul G 2/26) lost to KCA Royals 146/4 in 19.2 overs (Albin Alias 46, SN Ameersha 31, Akshay C 2/31), KCA Tigers 183/6 in 20 overs (Abdul Basith 74 not out, Anand Krishnan 52, Vishnu Vinod 43, Midhun S 3/34) bt KCA Lions 159/8 in 20 overs (Anuj Jotin 74, Sharafudeen 2/23, Mohammed Ishaque 2/27, Harikrishnan D 2/31)